Lily Rose Floral Design in Higham Ferrers is moving from its High Street store as the owners were unable to secure a lease for the property.

Having opened in December 2022, and enjoying a successful first month in Higham Ferrers, Lily Rose Floral Design was unable to negotiate a way to stay in the town, and will continue to take online bookings from a base in Earls Barton.

Lyndsey Crosby, owner of Lily Rose Floral Design said: "Sadly we have been unable to successfully negotiate a lease with the landlord.

Lily Rose Floral Design enjoyed a successful start to the business in Higham Ferrers

“Now based in Earls Barton, we are continuing on with business as usual for all our weddings, funerals and events, and look forward to growing this side of the business further.

“We wish to thank all of our customers for their support during the last few months, and assure them that flowers can still be ordered via our website, or by calling Lyndsey on 07803 827684.”

At the time of its opening, Lyndsey said: “The community in Higham is very strong, and people are generally very supportive of local businesses in their town.

"People were very glad to see that it was going to be a florist shop and not another office or business space.”

Owner Lyndsey Crosby with her competition-winning shop window, decorated for Christmas