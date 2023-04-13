News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
22 minutes ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
3 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
3 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
4 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

Higham Ferrers florist Lily Rose Floral Design to leave High Street shop, but will continue offering its services despite store closure

The owners were 'unable to successfully negotiate a lease' on the High Street store

By William Carter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Lily Rose Floral Design in Higham Ferrers is moving from its High Street store as the owners were unable to secure a lease for the property.

Having opened in December 2022, and enjoying a successful first month in Higham Ferrers, Lily Rose Floral Design was unable to negotiate a way to stay in the town, and will continue to take online bookings from a base in Earls Barton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lyndsey Crosby, owner of Lily Rose Floral Design said: "Sadly we have been unable to successfully negotiate a lease with the landlord.

Lily Rose Floral Design enjoyed a successful start to the business in Higham FerrersLily Rose Floral Design enjoyed a successful start to the business in Higham Ferrers
Lily Rose Floral Design enjoyed a successful start to the business in Higham Ferrers
Most Popular

“Now based in Earls Barton, we are continuing on with business as usual for all our weddings, funerals and events, and look forward to growing this side of the business further.

“We wish to thank all of our customers for their support during the last few months, and assure them that flowers can still be ordered via our website, or by calling Lyndsey on 07803 827684.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time of its opening, Lyndsey said: “The community in Higham is very strong, and people are generally very supportive of local businesses in their town.

"People were very glad to see that it was going to be a florist shop and not another office or business space.”

Owner Lyndsey Crosby with her competition-winning shop window, decorated for ChristmasOwner Lyndsey Crosby with her competition-winning shop window, decorated for Christmas
Owner Lyndsey Crosby with her competition-winning shop window, decorated for Christmas

The florist won the 2022 Best Dressed Shop Window competition with its beautiful Christmas display, and while there is no news about what will take over the shop, those wanting beautiful flower arrangements will still be able to use the services of Lily Rose Floral Design, albeit by ordering online or by phone.