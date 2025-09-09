Higham Ferrers fish bar hoping to batter the competition to become ‘Best Fish and Chips in England’ at England Business Awards

Georgia’s Fish Bar was named Best Fish and Chips in Northamptonshire at the England Business Awards earlier in 2025, and is now through to the grand final for best fish and chips in England, according to the awards.

The owners of the popular food spot in Higham Ferrers said the recognition was ‘a dream come true.’

Erdem Bikim of Georgia’s Fish Bar said: “This is a huge honour for us and we’re incredibly proud to be representing Northamptonshire on the national stage.

“Georgia’s Fish Bar is a family-run business, and we’ve been proudly serving our community for the past nine years.

"To reach this stage of the awards is a dream come true, and none of it would have been possible without the amazing support of our customers and local community.

"Every award and recognition is an honour, but nothing compares to the support we get from you, our amazing customers.

"Every visit, recommendation and review has helped us reach this milestone, and we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Businesses which make it through the regional qualifying stages are then put through to the annual grand final to be judged against other, similar businesses across the UK.

The fish bar, which is in Westfields Terrace in Higham Ferrers, celebrated its ninth anniversary earlier this month, attended by deputy mayor, Cllr Chris O'Rourke, with bosses at the shop hoping the prize of ‘best fish and chip shop in England’ is the cherry on the cake (or should that be the batter on the cod?)

Voting is open and can be done online here.