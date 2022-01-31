Higham Ferrers Dog Park metal gates stolen in overnight raid

Dog walkers in Higham Ferrers have voiced their dismay after metal pedestrian and vehicle gates were stolen from a special out-of-town exercise area.

The theft from the 'Dogs Off Lead' field in Stanwick Road, known as Higham Dog Park, came to light yesterday (Sunday, January 30) as owners and their canine companions arrived.

Members of a friends group alerted Northants Police and Higham Ferrers Town Council to the theft of the gates, some of which had been paid for by donations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official opening of the 'Dogs Off Lead' area

Opened in May 2018 the area is located off Stanwick Road, just off the A6, and is owned by the town council with the land handed to them in exchange for land taken for the construction of the bypass.

A spokesman for Higham Ferrers Town Council said: "The town council were shocked to discover that the vehicle and pedestrian gates to their Dogs Off Lead area off the Stanwick Road were stolen on Saturday night.

"Heras (temporary) fencing is being erected to temporarily block off the vehicle entrance gate while a replacement gate is organised.

"The pedestrian access remains open but with no gate this does mean the area is no longer secure for dogs, and we ask all dog owners using the site to take extra care and be vigilant of their dogs.

"The park is popular with local dog owners and the crime is especially upsetting because a group of the dog owners had recently raised the funds to improve the access gate arrangements."

Dog owner Sandi Rance uses the area at least once a week with her two rescues, Alfie and Diesel.

She said: "I'm very disappointed because people raised the money for the second gate. I'm sad - I'm not the sort of person who gets angry.

"They probably have been stolen because they are metal. They may have been stolen to be used as gates or more likely they have been melted down already.

"I want them back. It's very difficult because the council haven't got any money. The area is unusable without the gates. It was meant to be a place where owners could exercise their dogs.