A fundraiser has been launched in support of a couple’s efforts to get an inclusive play area installed in Higham Ferrers.

Claire Gillman and her partner, Simon, who run the Queen’s Head in Higham Ferrers are hoping to raise cash to go towards the creation of a play area that caters to children with disabilities.

Currently the couple have to take their two-year old daughter, Ivy, to Russell Park in Bedford, a 40-minute trip, the nearest facility with play equipment that is suitable for all users, including those who have special educational needs or disabilities.

Claire said: “You don’t think about it unless you’re in that situation. I’ve worked with children for 15 years, and we never had any children that needed any specialist equipment but now, since I’ve had Ivy, it’s amazing the number of people who have messaged me saying that they’ve needed it for so long.

Claire and Simon are hoping to add inclusive equipment to Saffron Park in Higham Ferrers

“All the money will go into the mayor’s fund, which will in turn be put towards the park.

"We’re aiming for one piece at a time, obviously it’s going to be a slow process, but we’re hoping by the end of the year to get the ball rolling.”

Parks with inclusive layouts and equipment can be beneficial to children with learning disabilities like autism and ADHD as well as those with physical disabilities.

Claire’s hope is to add more inclusive elements to Saffron Park in Higham Ferrers, as she believes the extra space that surrounds the current facilities can be put to use.

The Queen's Head will host live music and other events in October to support the fundraising efforts

Her friend Fay Grennan started the fundraiser, which currently sits at £660.

She added: “This wouldn’t just benefit children using the equipment, it would be beneficial to the parents. Having equipment that is in walking distance and not having to make a day of travelling to a park would be invaluable, I’m sure.

"This fundraising appeal isn’t just intended to benefit one individual, or one family, this could potentially benefit a whole community of families.”

Claire said the current amount raised is ‘amazing.’

To support the fundraising efforts, The Queen’s Head will be host events, including live music on October 4, an Ibiza night on October 5, and a free entry kids disco on October 6 from 2pm until 4pm.

The online fundraiser can be found here, and there are collection pots in shops around Higham Ferrers, as well as in The Queen’s Head.