Higham Ferrers' charter history brought back to life through town project

Details of Higham Ferrers’s unique history, once hidden behind closed doors, has gone on display in the town centre.

The town’s ancient heritage of five royal charters is outlined in a timeline that appears on an interpretation board that has gone up in the Market Square.

It follows five years of research and planning to restore and conserve the charters – legal documents mapping historical events and marking the progress of local government – and to raise awareness about their history and significance.

Checking out the final chapter in the town's charter history - the interpretation board

Carol Fitzgerald, chairman of the Charter Project Committee, which comprised members of the local Tourism Group and the town council, said: “The interpretation board is outside the town hall and I can’t tell you how thrilling it is to see people stop and read all about the charters.”

The reverse of the board, facing the busy road, bears a colourful depiction of the Higham Ferrers Heritage Trail.

The ancient charters, along with a Byelaw, had been gathering dust in a town hall safe, where, because of inappropriate storage facilities, the incorrect temperature and previous unsuitable restoration, they had deteriorated so much that the parchment was too delicate to go on permanent display.

Something drastic had to be done to restore and conserve them and the Charter Project was born.

The colourful depiction of the Higham Ferrers Heritage Trail on the reverse of the board is also attracting the attention of passers-by

The late founding chairman of the Tourism Group, Anna Sauntson, a town councillor, was the architect of the plan, while Alicia Schofield, the Higham Ferrers town clerk was the driving force behind the group.

The town council, in partnership with the Tourism Group, undertook a charter condition survey and public perception survey and the information gathered was used for a successful bid for a Heritage Lottery Grant to pay for the professional conservation of the deteriorating documents.

With detailed research continuing into the history of the charters by local historian Brenda Lofthouse, the Charter Project Committee appointed Museum Conservation Services Ltd in Duxford, which renovated and preserved the charters for posterity.

Once the charters and the byelaw had been conserved for future generations, they were sent to Northampton Record Office for safekeeping.

And then a massive campaign to raise awareness about them kicked in.

It involved local community organisations and schoolchildren, including pupils from Higham Ferrers Junior School making a YouTube film about the charters.

Framed copies of the charters went to schools and public buildings, a website was created (www.highamferrerscharters.co.uk), an audio town tour app launched, a Charter Celebration Day was held for the town and there was a touring exhibition with previews for people unable to travel.

The interpretation board, with the text by Brenda Lofthouse, is the latest chapter in the charter’s history.

It was financed by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the former East Northamptonshire Council member empowerment fund facilitated by Cllr Harriet Pentland.

Town clerk Alicia Schofield said: “I never cease to be amazed at the skill set that can be found within the local community and the willingness of people to give up their free time to work on a project.