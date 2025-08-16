Higham Ferrers Battle of Britain hero to be honoured with plaque in Market Square

Edward Dixon Crew, a decorated RAF pilot who was born in Higham Ferrers, will be honoured with a blue plaque on his birthplace of 12, Market Square next month.

A special unveiling ceremony will take place, coinciding with the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, with the possibility of a fly-past by an aircraft of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, weather permitting.

Those who are keen to learn more about the man, as well as his impressive list of accomplishments, are invited to attend the unveiling on September 14.

Higham Ferrers mayor Gary Salmon, who is sponsoring the plaque along with RAF friends, said: “The town council overwhelmingly agreed that our own Higham Ferrers night-time fighter pilot hero should be honoured with a blue plaque.

Edward Dixon Crew was born in Higham Ferrers in 1917

“Afterwards, there will be refreshments in the nearby Bede House, when The Candy Bars will entertain guests with 1940s wartime songs.”

Blue plaques are often installed on buildings and structures that have a historical link between that location and a famous person or event.

Higham Ferrers already has several installed, and Dixon Crew’s birth place was not known until a local RAF friend of mayor Gary Salmon, who had been researching the Battle of Britain, read about Crew’s birthplace and mentioned it along with a suggestion about honouring him.

Edward Dixon Crew was Commander of the Order of the Bath, Distinguished Service Order (DSO) and Bar, and Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) and Bar, who first saw action in the Battle of Britain and rose to great heights to become an RAF Air Vice Marshal.

The Candy Bars will entertain guests at the unveiling with 1940s wartime songs

His son, Nigel, currently lives in Kent, but has been tracked down and has been invited to unveil his father’s blue plaque.

Dixon Crew’s birthplace in Higham Ferrers is now being used by Wilson Browne Solicitors, who have welcomed the plaque, and even gone as far as sponsoring the cost of an information board detailing the Air Vice Marshal’s impressive military career.

The unveiling ceremony will follow a Battle of Britain service at St Mary’s Church and will be attended by local RAF Cadets, members of the RAF Association and other dignitaries.

Edward Dixon Crew

Born in 1917, Edward Dixon Crew was raised in Higham Ferrers by his stepfather, Sir Kenneth Murchison, a Conservative Member of Parliament. After being educated at Felsted School and Downing College in Cambridge, he later earned a Master of Arts in Anthropology and English Literature.

Joining the university’s air squadron marked the beginning of his aviation career, which would eventually lead him to be posted at No 604 (County of Middlesex) Squadron in July 1940, during the early stages of the Battle of Britain.

By July 1941, his continued success earned him the DFC for his outstanding ability and determination in engaging the enemy. The following year, he was awarded a Bar to his DFC after another eight night-time victories.

His leadership and skill were further recognised with his appointment as Flight Commander, when he continued to demonstrate exceptional prowess in night operations, contributing significantly to the RAF’s defensive efforts.

In the years that followed he climbed the ranks, earning a Distinguished Service Order (DSO). After the war, Dixon Crew’s career in the air force continued, and from 1948 to 1950 he commanded No 45 Squadron during the Malayan Emergency, leading anti-insurgency operations with Bristol Beaufighters and with his leadership recognised with a Bar to his DSO.

In retirement, he contributed to the Planning Inspectorate at the Department of the Environment, using his extensive knowledge of airfields.

Finally, a stint in local government as a member of the Cotswold District Council brought Edward to retirement in 1996. He died in 2002.