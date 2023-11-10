Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe’s Bar in Higham Ferrers has gone the extra mile to honour Remembrance this year by decorating the inside of the premises with hundreds of poppies.

Taking about three hours to complete, the bar in High Street has been plastered with real poppies and the tables are also draped in appropriate cloths for the day as it looks to mark the occasion and use it as a means to bring people together.

Joe Granfield, the leaseholder of the bar, spent time in the armed forces and did ‘the full tour’ and ‘served everywhere’, including Iraq in 2003.

Joe Granfield with the display that took 3 hours to finish

He said: “Because of that we get quite a few service personnel down.

“People that aren’t members come in and we charge them £2 for the privilege, but we donate that to the Royal British Legion.

"We drink from the early afternoon, Remembrance Sunday is my favourite day of the year, I love it.

"We’ve all lost people serving, and we get a good smattering of forces that come down where we can banter.”

Joe has previously worked with the Royal British Legion, and commissioned the poppy sculpture in the Square, which he claims is one of only two in the country.

He added: “The Square is absolutely chocka for the size of the town, but when it’s finished I’ve never seen a busier town for all the socialising that goes on afterwards.