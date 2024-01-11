Higham Ferrers annual Bedes Day commemorated

The Bedesmen and their Bedeswoman with special guests joined together to commemorate the Annual Bedes Day in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year the Annual Bedesday was held on December 20th.

After a procession from the Town Hall, a short service was held in the Chantry Chapel followed by a roast beef lunch in the Bede House.

Guests included the Vice Lord Lieutenant Morcea Walker MBE along with the Town Mayor, Town Clerk, and Mother Louise, taking part in her first Bedesday.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bedesmen & Bedeswoman ( in their cloaks) line up with special guests in the Bede House

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was organised by the Trustees of Higham Ferrers United Charities, with many thanks from volunteers of Hope Methodist for preparing an excellent meal.