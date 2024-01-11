News you can trust since 1897
Higham Ferrers annual Bedes Day commemorated

The Bedesmen and their Bedeswoman with special guests joined together to commemorate the Annual Bedes Day in the town.
By christopher orourkeContributor
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:21 GMT
This year the Annual Bedesday was held on December 20th.

After a procession from the Town Hall, a short service was held in the Chantry Chapel followed by a roast beef lunch in the Bede House.

Guests included the Vice Lord Lieutenant Morcea Walker MBE along with the Town Mayor, Town Clerk, and Mother Louise, taking part in her first Bedesday.

The Bedesmen &amp; Bedeswoman ( in their cloaks) line up with special guests in the Bede House The Bedesmen &amp; Bedeswoman ( in their cloaks) line up with special guests in the Bede House
The Bedesmen &amp; Bedeswoman ( in their cloaks) line up with special guests in the Bede House
The day was organised by the Trustees of Higham Ferrers United Charities, with many thanks from volunteers of Hope Methodist for preparing an excellent meal.

Also big thanks must go to the many businesses and individuals of Higham Ferrers whose generous donations ensure the continuance of this 600 year old tradition.

