Higham Ferrers 100 year old celebrates with tea, cake and friends

A Higham Ferrers resident has been treated on her 100th birthday by her family, friends and the town mayor.

Isobel Gow celebrated her milestone on Tuesday (March 8) and friends from the Over 60's Club that meet at Higham Ferrers WMC gathered to wish her happy birthday.

Higham Ferrers mayor Cllr Tina Reavey presented Mrs Gow with a bouquet of roses to mark the occasion.

Mrs Gow, originally from Edinburgh, has lived in the town for the last eight years with her daughter Pam.

She attends the over 60's club every Friday afternoon at Higham Ferrers WMC in Westfields Terrace.

The group meets between 2pm and 4pm every Friday for bingo, tea cake and occasional music events.