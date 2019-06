It's been a while since East Northants has seen an open-top bus tour.

But going a whole season unbeaten to take the division one championship is good enough reason - even if you're an under-14 team! Here are all the pictures from this morning's Higham Colts U14s tour around Higham Ferrers and Rushden this morning.

1. Give us a cheer The boys were surprised this morning with an open top bus tour

2. Off we go! Higham Colts travelled from their home town to Rushden

3. A bit nippy! The lads braved the elements this morning

4. Cheered home Parents and friends watched the boys on their tour

