'High level' of interest in Chestnut Vale homes at Wellingborough's Stanton Cross development

Bellway is preparing to open a new sales office and showhome at its Chestnut Vale development in Wellingborough early next year.

Nearly 20 homes have already been reserved off plan at the site, off Irthlingborough Road, where Bellway is building 180 new properties as part of the wider Stanton Cross neighbourhood to the east of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first houses at Chestnut Vale are currently for sale from a sales office at Bellway’s nearby development The Beeches.

A computer-generated image of a street scene at Bellway’s Chestnut Grove development in Wellingborough, where a sales office and showhome are set to open early next year

The Chestnut Vale sales office and showhome – a three-bedroom Turner house type from Bellway’s Artisan Collection – are due to open to the public in in January 2023.

Chestnut Vale will comprise a range of 171 two, three and four-bedroom properties for sale, alongside nine affordable homes available for local people through shared ownership or low-cost rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Southgate, sales director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Construction work has been coming along nicely on site and we have already experienced a high level of interest for the homes at this development, having sold almost 20 off plan already. "

The property features an open-plan living/dining room with French doors to the garden, as well as a separate kitchen and cloakroom downstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, there’s an en suite master bedroom, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Luke said: “This house type offers a high-quality open-plan living experience, and many of our customers have remarked about the positive aspects of having a combined living and dining area downstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The three bedrooms upstairs make this house type perfect for families, and even more so given that Stanton Cross Primary School is situated within the wider development.

"The school opened to reception age children in September this year and will grow each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers to the development for the first time to allow them to get a proper feel for the site, and to appreciate up close the quality of homes we are delivering in Wellingborough at Stanton Cross.”