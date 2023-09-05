Heron Foods set to open new store in Irthlingborough High Street with opening day offers and goodie bags
and live on Freeview channel 276
Discount retain chain Heron Foods has confirmed it is opening a new store in Irthlingborough High Street at 8am on Thursday, September 21.
On opening day, customers who spend £10 or more will be offered a goodie bag worth more than £5 to the first 200 customers.
Five lucky customers will also find a golden envelope in their goodie bag which will contain £50 worth of Heron Foods vouchers.
As well as the goodie bags, the first 200 customers who come to the store on opening day will receive a £5 voucher to spend on their new Muscle Food Range.
A spokesman for Heron Foods said: “We’re thrilled to be opening on Thursday, September 21.
"Heron Foods stores add to the local community so we’re delighted to be opening a store in Irthlingborough, and we look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.
“I’d also like to personally thank colleagues for their efforts in getting the new store ready as well as our neighbours who have already shown support.”
The new store is currently recruiting for jobs in both full and part-time roles.
For more information about the latest vacancies visit the Heron Foods’ careers website.
Bosses say the store will stock ‘Top Quality, Low Prices’ on a huge food and drinks range, as well as limited-time deals in the ‘Don’t Miss Out’ section.
Customers can get exclusive deals by signing up to receive emails at heronfoods.com/signup.
Heron Foods is a discount convenience retailer with more than 320 stores.
In 2017, the company joined forces with B&M, the UK’s leading discount retailer.