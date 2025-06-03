Here's your chance to nominate your favourite Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden sports club in annual Active Communities Awards
The awards are a celebration event for health and well-being, physical activity and sport in north Northamptonshire.
They are open to local individuals, groups, clubs, organisations and projects.
Jane Bethea, director of public health at North Northants Council, said: “North Northamptonshire Council is extremely proud of its strong and diverse community and recognises that there are many individuals, clubs, groups and organisations that support and enable North Northamptonshire residents to be active and adopt healthy lifestyles.
“With this in mind we are honoured to be hosting the annual awards for fourth time in November 2025.
“It’s our way of thanking those individuals, clubs, groups and organisations that have made a positive impact on the residents of North Northamptonshire’s well-being levels.
“We will also have the opportunity to share the inspirational stories of individuals and their active journeys, to encourage others to start or continue their own journeys and to recognise and celebrate local, regional and international sporting excellence."
Previous winners of the award include FTT Performance Centre in Wellingborough, TCA Diamond Elite cheerleaders and Robert Churcher-Upton, founder of Diamond Runners in Rushden.
Entries are being taken until midday on September 21 to then be closely considered by a shortlisting panel.
Winners will be announced at an invite only ceremony on Wednesday, November 19 at Sywell Aerodrome.
The full list of categories which local sporting heroes can be nominated for are as follows:
- Community Club
- Community Team
- Community Organisation/Group
- Community Activator
- Community Champion
- Health and Well-being Initiative
- Young Community Champion
- Get Active
- Disabled Sports Performer
- Young Sports Performer
- Sports Performer
- Outstanding Recognition
- Primary School Sports
- Secondary School Sports
More details, as well as the electronic nomination form needed to submit responses, are available online here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.