Nominations are open for North Northants Council’s Active Communities Awards, recognising those who have improved the lives of the community and encouraged local people to get active.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards are a celebration event for health and well-being, physical activity and sport in north Northamptonshire.

They are open to local individuals, groups, clubs, organisations and projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Bethea, director of public health at North Northants Council, said: “North Northamptonshire Council is extremely proud of its strong and diverse community and recognises that there are many individuals, clubs, groups and organisations that support and enable North Northamptonshire residents to be active and adopt healthy lifestyles.

Nominations are open until midday on September 21

“With this in mind we are honoured to be hosting the annual awards for fourth time in November 2025.

“It’s our way of thanking those individuals, clubs, groups and organisations that have made a positive impact on the residents of North Northamptonshire’s well-being levels.

“We will also have the opportunity to share the inspirational stories of individuals and their active journeys, to encourage others to start or continue their own journeys and to recognise and celebrate local, regional and international sporting excellence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous winners of the award include FTT Performance Centre in Wellingborough, TCA Diamond Elite cheerleaders and Robert Churcher-Upton, founder of Diamond Runners in Rushden.

Entries are being taken until midday on September 21 to then be closely considered by a shortlisting panel.

Winners will be announced at an invite only ceremony on Wednesday, November 19 at Sywell Aerodrome.

The full list of categories which local sporting heroes can be nominated for are as follows:

Community Club

Community Team

Community Organisation/Group

Community Activator

Community Champion

Health and Well-being Initiative

Young Community Champion

Get Active

Disabled Sports Performer

Young Sports Performer

Sports Performer

Outstanding Recognition

Primary School Sports

Secondary School Sports

More details, as well as the electronic nomination form needed to submit responses, are available online here.