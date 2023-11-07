Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People wanting to use one of the Voi-managed e-bikes in Kettering will not be able to use them after they were withdrawn from the streets of the town and Burton Latimer.

Introduced to Kettering in January 2021, the orange hireable electric bikes have been until recently been available alongside e-scooters, allowing riders to scan and cycle using an app.

But now the geofenced bikes, part of North Northants Council’s (NNC’s) pledge to offer sustainable travel, have been removed from Kettering.

Voi e-bikes in Lower Street, Kettering

A spokesman for Voi said: “Our e-bike service in Kettering has been suspended due to operational reasons. Our e-scooter service is available as normal.”

In December 2022, NNC’s executive then member for highways, travel and assets Cllr Graham Lawman had said he hoped there would be increased confidence in using Voi with more residents using e-scooters and e-bikes as their preferred method of transport to ‘improve air quality’ and help commuters ‘save money’.

In the same month, an extension of the partnership between Voi and NNC was scheme was announced to continue until May 2024.

A spokesman for NNC said: “We are aware that Voi have currently suspended the e-bike service they offer in Kettering and Burton Latimer, due to operational reasons. The e-scooter service provided by Voi is available as normal.”

Voi e-bikes can be pedalled and are assisted by an electric motor with a speed of up to 15.5mph. When fully charged, Voi’s e-bike can ride up to 31 miles.

Alison Holland, projects and partnerships director of active travel advocates Brightwayz - inspiring active travel, said: “They were a wonderful asset for our local towns. They provided a good alternative to the e-scooters and also were a good way for people to have a go at an e-bike without committing to buying one.

“I really hope the issues they have had with them will be resolved and they will be back on our streets again soon."

Similarly to e-scooters, to ride an e-bike, users need to be 18-plus, required to download the Voi app and have to present at least a provisional licence.