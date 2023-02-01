Here's who is standing in the by-election for Kettering's North Northants Council Northall ward and where to vote
The poll takes place on Thursday, February 2
Polling stations will open on Thursday morning (February 2) as residents vote for a councillor to represent the Northall Ward.
A total of five candidates are on the ballot paper – doors open at 7am and close at 10pm at the seven polling stations.
The by-election was triggered after former incumbent Cllr Kevin Thurland died suddenly in November.
In alphabetical order the candidates are:
- Jehad Soliman Aburamadan (Reform UK)
- Stephen Michael Silver (Liberal Democrat)
- Ria Skelton (Green Party)
- Lesley Anne Thurland (Conservative)
- Keli Ryan Watts (Labour Party)
The polling stations for the by-election are at:
- Melton Community Centre, Cross Street, Kettering, NN16 9DS
- St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, Northampton Road, Kettering, NN15 7JZ
- Hall Meadow Primary School, Packer Road, Kettering, NN15 7RP
- St Mary’s CEVA Primary Academy, Fuller Street, Kettering, NN16 0JH
- William Knibb Centre, Alfred Street Entrance, Kettering, NN16 8AE
- United Reformed Church Rooms, St Peter’s Avenue entrance, Kettering, NN15 6DU
- Cornerstone (the library/art gallery extension) Kettering, Sheep Street, Kettering, NN16 0AY
Due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, polling station voters are encouraged to take their own pen or pencil to mark the ballot paper.
Single-use pens will be provided to those that do not bring a pen.
Photo ID will not be needed as this rule applies from May 4, 2023, for voters in England in local elections, police and crime commissioner elections, UK parliamentary by-elections and recall petitions. From October 2023 it will also apply to UK General Elections.