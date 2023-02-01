Polling stations will open on Thursday morning (February 2) as residents vote for a councillor to represent the Northall Ward.

A total of five candidates are on the ballot paper – doors open at 7am and close at 10pm at the seven polling stations.

The by-election was triggered after former incumbent Cllr Kevin Thurland died suddenly in November.

In alphabetical order the candidates are:

- Jehad Soliman Aburamadan (Reform UK)

- Stephen Michael Silver (Liberal Democrat)

- Ria Skelton (Green Party)

The by-election takes place on Thursday

- Lesley Anne Thurland (Conservative)

- Keli Ryan Watts (Labour Party)

The polling stations for the by-election are at:

- Melton Community Centre, Cross Street, Kettering, NN16 9DS

- St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, Northampton Road, Kettering, NN15 7JZ

- Hall Meadow Primary School, Packer Road, Kettering, NN15 7RP

- St Mary’s CEVA Primary Academy, Fuller Street, Kettering, NN16 0JH

- William Knibb Centre, Alfred Street Entrance, Kettering, NN16 8AE

- United Reformed Church Rooms, St Peter’s Avenue entrance, Kettering, NN15 6DU

- Cornerstone (the library/art gallery extension) Kettering, Sheep Street, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, polling station voters are encouraged to take their own pen or pencil to mark the ballot paper.

Single-use pens will be provided to those that do not bring a pen.