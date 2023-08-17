It’s been 57 years since England last graced the pitch in a World Cup final, and on Sunday the stage is set for it to finally happen again as the Lionesses sealed their fate with a convincing 3-1 win over host nation Australia on Wednesday.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo have revitalised the nation’s hopes for World Cup glory, and in north Northamptonshire, plenty of pubs, sports clubs and community centres are swinging their doors open in time for the 11am kick-off, giving locals the chance to cheer the girls on with their community.

Coverage of the final between England and Spain will air on BBC One and ITV1, and here’s where you can see the action unfold locally.

Ella Toone celebrates her opener against Australia on Wednesday

The Ock ‘n’ Dough promises ‘a party fit for a final’ when the Lionesses take on Spain in Sydney

VFCA Gleneagles Social Club welcomes people half an hour before kick-off at 10.30am

Wellingborough Whitworth FC also opens 30 minutes before the match gets underway

The Victoria Centre opens from 10am for a family-friendly screening, with no alcohol

The Spread Eagle opens from 10.30am and people can get a free bacon roll with their first drink

The Domino opens at 10.45am

Gretton Sports Club will show the game from 10.30am

The Spread Eagle in Corby will show England's first World Cup final since 1966

Kettering Athletic Working Men’s Club will be showing the match on the big screen from 10.30am. Children are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult

The Peacock in Lower Street has a football-packed day starting at 10am, beginning with a showing of the World Cup final

Kind Edward VII will open at 10.45am

The Queen’s Head in Higham Ferrers, too, will open at 10.45am

The Green Dragon Hotel in Higham Ferrers opens at 10.30am with both indoor and outdoor screens

The Rose and Crown will welcome fans 15 minutes before kick-off

The Carriage House in Higham Ferrers will be showing the action at 11am

Could it finally be coming home on Sunday?

Other areas in north Northamptonshire

Raunds Town Cricket Club opens from 10.30am

The Old Swan in Earls Barton is showing the final from 10.30 with free bacon rolls before the match

Great Doddington Club, also offering sausage and bacon rolls, will screen the game

The Duke of Wellington will be open for Stanwick locals ahead of the 11am start

Finedon Dolben Cricket Club will take a break from hitting sixes to give people a place to root for the Lionesses when the match gets underway

The Red Lion in Raunds will open at 10.30am

The Overstone Arms in Pytchley welcomes people slightly earlier, serving patrons from 10am