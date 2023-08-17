News you can trust since 1897
Here's where you can watch the World Cup final in north Northants as Lionesses take on Spain this Sunday

Is it FINALLY coming home?
By William Carter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 17:14 BST

It’s been 57 years since England last graced the pitch in a World Cup final, and on Sunday the stage is set for it to finally happen again as the Lionesses sealed their fate with a convincing 3-1 win over host nation Australia on Wednesday.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo have revitalised the nation’s hopes for World Cup glory, and in north Northamptonshire, plenty of pubs, sports clubs and community centres are swinging their doors open in time for the 11am kick-off, giving locals the chance to cheer the girls on with their community.

Coverage of the final between England and Spain will air on BBC One and ITV1, and here’s where you can see the action unfold locally.

Ella Toone celebrates her opener against Australia on WednesdayElla Toone celebrates her opener against Australia on Wednesday
Wellingborough

  • The Ock ‘n’ Dough promises ‘a party fit for a final’ when the Lionesses take on Spain in Sydney
  • VFCA Gleneagles Social Club welcomes people half an hour before kick-off at 10.30am
  • Wellingborough Whitworth FC also opens 30 minutes before the match gets underway
  • The Victoria Centre opens from 10am for a family-friendly screening, with no alcohol

Corby

  • The Spread Eagle opens from 10.30am and people can get a free bacon roll with their first drink
  • The Domino opens at 10.45am
  • Gretton Sports Club will show the game from 10.30am
The Spread Eagle in Corby will show England's first World Cup final since 1966The Spread Eagle in Corby will show England's first World Cup final since 1966
Kettering

  • Kettering Athletic Working Men’s Club will be showing the match on the big screen from 10.30am. Children are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult
  • The Peacock in Lower Street has a football-packed day starting at 10am, beginning with a showing of the World Cup final

Rushden and Higham

  • Kind Edward VII will open at 10.45am
  • The Queen’s Head in Higham Ferrers, too, will open at 10.45am
  • The Green Dragon Hotel in Higham Ferrers opens at 10.30am with both indoor and outdoor screens
  • The Rose and Crown will welcome fans 15 minutes before kick-off
  • The Carriage House in Higham Ferrers will be showing the action at 11am
Could it finally be coming home on Sunday?Could it finally be coming home on Sunday?
Other areas in north Northamptonshire

  • Raunds Town Cricket Club opens from 10.30am
  • The Old Swan in Earls Barton is showing the final from 10.30 with free bacon rolls before the match
  • Great Doddington Club, also offering sausage and bacon rolls, will screen the game
  • The Duke of Wellington will be open for Stanwick locals ahead of the 11am start
  • Finedon Dolben Cricket Club will take a break from hitting sixes to give people a place to root for the Lionesses when the match gets underway
  • The Red Lion in Raunds will open at 10.30am
  • The Overstone Arms in Pytchley welcomes people slightly earlier, serving patrons from 10am

If there are any we may have missed, feel free to let us know by contacting [email protected].

