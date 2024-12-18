Here's where to find the 47 warm spaces in north Northamptonshire as county braves 'challenging' winter period

As temperatures continue to fall, here’s a list of all the warm spaces in north Northamptonshire available this winter, as well as their opening times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warm Spaces are a nationwide initiative to help local communities to combat the cold and provide people with a free area to enjoy warmth, have a hot drink and socialise if they choose to.

Dozens of local community organisations, volunteer groups and public bodies have opened their doors to people to share their resources and provide a safe, warm and welcome space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Gill Mercer, executive member for adults, health and well-being, said: “When people enter a warm space they do so with a guarantee they will be treated with respect and dignity, without judgement and in confidence.

Warm Spaces/Cadent

"Supporting our communities is always our priority and that is why, during this continuing cost of living crisis, we are taking urgent, and tangible action to ensure that our residents are supported.

"This winter will be a difficult time for many, both in terms of physical health and mental health, which is why both North Northamptonshire Libraries and Community Libraries are being supported to signpost residents to public health’s free health and well-being services. Health and well-being advisors will also be on hand at many of the library Warm Space sessions."

Libraries, village halls, churches, community hubs opening their doors can be found in Corby, Kettering, Thrapston, Rushden, Oundle and surrounding areas and Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can attend for activities at these locations without any need to discuss their personal circumstances.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, added: “The winter and festive periods can be challenging times for many individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. That’s why it is important that we put our and our partners’ buildings, which are often already heated, at their disposal and so help those worse affected by the impacts of energy costs.

“Importantly, these buildings do more than just help keep people warm – they also offer free facilities such as Wi-Fi, showers, baby changing areas, quiet study areas period products and children’s play areas."

The Full List of North Northants Warm Spaces

Corby Area:

Beanfield Centre, Beanfield Avenue, Corby NN18 0AX – Monday 10am to 12pm, Wednesday 10.30am to 12.30pm, Thursday 10am to 12pm, and Friday 2pm to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby Library, Corby Cube, George Street, Corby, NN17 1QG – Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm.

Danesholme Library, Danesholme Square, Corby, NN18 9EJ – Monday to Tuesday 3pm to 5pm, Wednesday to Thursday 2pm to 4pm, Friday 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm, Saturday 10am to 12pm.

Oakley Vale Community Centre, 20 Butland Road, Corby, NN18 8JF – Wednesday 9am to 1pm.

Kettering Area:

Barton Seagrave Village Hall, 11 Bertone Road, Barton Seagrave, NN15 6WF – Monday to Friday 9am to 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonkers Playhouse Theatre, 27C Victoria Street, Kettering, NN16 0BU – Friday 10am to 2pm.

Brigstock United Reform Church, 6 Mill Lane, Brigstock, Kettering, NN14 3HG – Thursday 11.30am to 2pm.

Crescents Community Centre, Laburnum Crescent, Kettering, NN16 9PH – Tuesday 9am to midday.

Desborough Baptist Church, Station Road, Desborough, NN14 2RL – Tuesday midday to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desborough Library and Community Hub, High Street, Desborough, NN14 2QS – Tuesday and Wednesdays 9.30am to 4pm, Thursday 9am to 5pm, Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to midday.

Geddington and Newton WI, The Village Hall (Lounge), 5 Queen Street, Geddington, Kettering, NN14 1AA – Monday 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Grange Community Hub, Grange Primary Academy, Dorothy Road, Kettering, NN16 0PL – Monday and Friday 9.30am to 3pm (Only available in term time).

Highfield Barnes Community Centre, 1 to 2 Barnes Close, Kettering, NN15 6JB – Tuesday and Thursday 10am to midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holy Trinity Parish Church, Squires Hill, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ – Tuesday 9.30am to midday.

Kettering Library, Sheep Street, Kettering, NN16 0AY – Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm Saturday 9am to 5pm.

Orlingbury Village Hall, 15 Rectory Lane, Orlingbury, Kettering, NN14 1JH – Tuesday 10.30am to midday.

Rothwell Library, Market Hill, Rothwell, NN14 6EP – Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am to 4pm, and Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Corn Market Hall, 42 London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QA – Wednesday 1pm to 3pm.

The N.E.T Tenants and Residents Association, 9 Grange Place, Kettering, NN16 0NT – Tuesday and Thursday 9.30am to midday.

Welland Valley Benefice, Cottingham Village Hall, 56 Berryfield Road, Cottingham, Market Harborough, LE16 8XB – Wednesday 10am to 12.30pm.

Woodford Reading Room, Rear of 82, High Street Woodford, Kettering, NN14 4HF – Tuesday 10am to 4pm, and each last Saturday of the month from 10am to 2pm.

Thrapston, Rushden, Oundle, and Surrounding Areas:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encompass, 19-21 Church Street, Rushden, NN10 9YU – Wednesday 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Oundle Library, Glapthorn Road, Oundle, PE8 4JA – Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 2pm.

Oundle Town Council, Fletton House, Fletton Way, Oundle, PE8 4JA – Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

Raunds Community Centre, St Peters Community Enterprise, High Street, Raunds, NN9 6HS – Thursday 9am to midday, and Friday 10am to midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raunds Community Library Trust, High Street, Raunds, NN9 6HT – Tuesday 10am to midday then 2pm to 4pm, Wednesday 2pm to 4pm, Thursday 2pm to 6pm, Friday 10am to midday, Saturday (3rd of each month) 10am to midday.

Raunds Methodist Church, Brook St, Raunds, NN9 6LP – Friday 2pm to 4pm. The church will also offer lunch on the second Sunday of the month from 12.30pm to 2.15pm

Raunds Town Council, Saxon Hall, The Hall, Thorpe Street, Raunds, NN9 6LT – Tuesday 2pm to 4pm.

Rushden Library, The Rushden Centre, Newton Road, Rushden, NN10 0PT – Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, and Saturday 9am to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St James Church, 48 Oundle Road, Thrapston, NN14 4PD – Tuesday and Saturday 10am to midday.

The Parish Church of All Saints and St James, Hall Yard, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6XQ – Tuesday, Friday and Sunday 9am to 4pm.

Wellingborough Area:

Power of the mind networks, 32 Spring Lane, Swansgate shopping centre, Wellingborough, NN8 1EY – Tuesday and Thursday, midday to 4pm.

Hemmingwell Community and Skills Centre CIO, 119 Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough, NN8 4TU – Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irchester Community Library, High Street, Irchester, NN29 7AA – Wednesday 10am to 4pm, Friday 2pm to 6pm and Saturday 10am to midday.

Finedon Community Library, Berry Green Road, Finedon, NN9 5JL – Tuesday 1.30pm to 5pm, Wednesdays 10am to midday, Friday 1.30pm to 5pm, and Saturday 10am to 1pm.

St Mark's Community Room, St Marks Church, Brickhill Road, Wellingborough, NN8 3SD – Wednesday 10am to 2.20pm.

Little Harrowden Village Hall, 83 Main Street, Little Harrowden, NN9 5BA – Thursday 2pm to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary's Church, Wollaston, High Street, Wollaston, NN29 7RJ – Wednesday 10am to midday.

Irthlingborough Library, High Street, Irthlingborough, NN9 5PU – Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, and Saturday 10am to 2pm.

Wellingborough African Caribbean Association, 27-29 Rock Street, Wellingborough, NN8 4LW – Monday, Wednesday, Friday 11am to 2pm.

Time 4 You/Coffee Morning, Bozeat Wesleyan Church, Dychurch Lane, Bozeat, NN29 7JP – Thursday 10.20am to 11.45am, Friday 2pm to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellingborough Library, Pebble Lane, Wellingborough, NN8 1AS – Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, and Saturdays 9am to 5pm.

Wollaston Library and Community Hub, Newton Road, Wollaston, NN29 7QN – Monday and Wednesday 10am to midday, Tuesday 1pm to 5pm, Thursday 14.30pm to 16.30pm and Saturday 9.30am to 11.30am.