Here's where and when to join in Remembrance services across north Northamptonshire

Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

We remember the Armed Forces, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth, the vital role played by the emergency services and those that have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.

Across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and east Northamptonshire, communities will gather to pay their respects on Armistice Day (Thursday, November 11) and again on Remembrance Sunday (November 14).

Towns and villages will pay their respects at Remembrance Day services

In Corby commemorations will centre on the war memorial in High Street, close to St John the Baptist Church in the Old Village.

Gareth Price, chairman of the Royal British Legion Corby branch said: "There is no parade marching up to the memorial this year but everybody is welcome to join us in our Act of Remembrance.

"We will hold a wreath laying ceremony on November 11 with a two-minute silence that will also mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion."

Wellingborough will have a parade up to the war memorial in Broad Green.

Fiona and Ami Chapman and a group of knitters made around 2,700 puppy's for a display by the War Memorial on the Village Green Gretton. It is a poignant moving tribute to the fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice in war and conflicts defending our Country.. Those involved worked on the project for around 12 months and there has been tremendous feedback and comments to congratulate them all for this amazing display.

Chairman of the Wellingborough branch of the Royal British Legion, Henry Summerfield, said: "Those marching to the cenotaph have been asked to gather at 10.20am in the High Street car park. The parade with veterans, cadets, and representatives from the council, the Lord Lieutenant, our MP will make its way for the service.

"This year we have asked the Wellingborough African Caribbean Association to help lead the service.

"On November 11 we shall also have a wreath laying ceremony at 11am."

In Kettering, a short Act of Homage will take place starting at 10.45am on Thursday, November 11 at the war memorial in Sheep Street's Manor House Gardens.

On Sunday November 14, the annual service and parade will start at 2pm on Sunday, in the Market Place. The Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson will lay the first wreath. The service will be led by the Rev David Walsh, Rector of St Peter and St Paul church Kettering and chaplain to the Kettering Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Here's where you'll be able to pay your respects across north Northamptonshire:

• Corby - at the war memorial in High Street, close to St John the Baptist Church in the Old Village. Open air service and wreath laying with the traditional two-minute silence gathering from 10.30am.

• Kettering - The Kettering Branch of Royal British Legion will be holding the annual service and parade starting at 2pm on Sunday, in the Market Place.

• Wellingborough - march gathers at 10.20am for 10.30am start on Sunday from the High Street car park to the War Memorial in Broad Green. The service will be led by The Reverend Paula York, Branch Chaplain of the Royal British Legion and Vicar of All Hallows Church in Wellingborough and Sylvia Erskine of the Wellingborough African Caribbean Association

Download the service sheet for the Wellingborough Remembrance Day service here • Finedon - The service of Remembrance will be held at the War Memorial on Sunday, November 14, at 10.50am. The parade will start as usual from the Finedon Mulso Junior School. Those wishing to parade should be at school for 10.30am. The parade will move off at 10.40am to arrive at the War Memorial at 10.50am. On Friday, November 12, the children from Finedon Mulso Junior School will be holding their wreath laying ceremony and planting their crosses at the War Memorial. All welcome to attend both ceremonies.

• Higham Ferrers The service of Remembrance will take place at the War Memorial on the Market Square on Sunday, November 14, at 10.50am.

• Desborough - The Remembrance Day parade, service, and wreath laying at the War Memorial will take place on the morning of Sunday, November 14. The parade will gather at 9.20am in the Gladstone Street Co-op car park, setting off at 9.40am. The parade will set off along Station Road to St Giles Church with a pause at the library for those who wish to join there. Once the congregations are in the church the service will take place followed by the two minute silence at 11am and then the laying of wreaths.

• Rothwell - Meeting at the War Memorial in Squire's Hill with the wreath laying and two-minute silence at 11am on Sunday, November 14.

• Raunds - On November 14 a procession from the town hall assembling at 2.20pm will make its may to the Raunds War Memorial St Peter's Church at 3pm. Private wreaths may be placed on the Memorial and crosses placed in the Field of Remembrance before the service or during the singing of the second hymn. Refreshments will be served in Saxon Hall after the service. If wet the service will be held in the parish church.

• Oundle - Royal British Legion invite all to the Remembrance Parade on Sunday, November 14 at 2.30pm at the War Memorial in New Street. People attending in person are being asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing where possible. The service will be broadcast on Oundle Town Council Facebook page @www.oundle.gov.uk. The following roads will be restricted and/or closed on this day to enable the holding of The Remembrance Sunday Parade: Closed from 1pm to 4.30pm: New Street, from the junction with Market Place to the junction with Milton Road; West Street, from the junction with Market Place to the junction with Stoke Hill; Market Place, from the junction with St Osyth's Lane and North Street. There will be a temporary prohibition of parking on West Street and New Street from 00.01am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

• Gretton and District Royal British Legion Holding Branch Remembrance Day services on Sunday, November 14. At 11am at the USAAF Spanhoe Airfield Memorial on the Harringworth to Laxton Road there is a service and wreath laying ceremony. Military vehicles will be on display. There will be an open air service at the War Memorial on the Village Green at 3pm. A parade from the recreation ground by village organisations leaving at 2.45pm is still subject to conformation. Collections will be made at Spanhoe and Gretton services for the Poppy Appeal.

• Irchester Remembrance Service Sunday, November 14 from 10.50am at Irchester War Memorial. The service will be led by the Revd Lesley Dinham from Irchester Methodist Church and supported by St Katharine's Church and the Reachout Church. Wreath layers are to meet in the Reachout Church opposite the War Memorial at approximately 10.30am prior to the start of the service. All residents are invited together with members of the Uniformed Groups.

• Cottingham and Middleton War Memorial from 10.45am to 11.15am A service of remembrance is being held at the War Memorial on Mill Road, outside the school, to honour the men and women who gave their lives in the two world wars and other conflicts. The service will be led by Mark Payne, a Church of England reader, and our trumpeter Rob Cross will be playing The Last Post. Everyone is welcome to attend.

• Thrapston - on Thursday, November 11 at a service will be held at 11am in Coronation Gardens. On Sunday November 14, there will be an 11am Service in Coronation Gardens and at 2.45pm a parade in High Street for a 3pm service at St James' Church.

• Burton Latimer - The service of Remembrance will take place at 3pm on Sunday, November 14 at the Millennium Gardens (off the High St) following an approach march. The service this year will be open air due to the restriction on numbers in the Parish Church. Parade will form up in Meeting Lane next to the Baptist Church Car Park at 2pm to 2.15pm, march off at 2.30pm. The parade Meeting Lane – Church St – War Memorial– High St – Churchill Way Car Park. Parade dismissed and then assembles on the Millennium Gardens. Standard bearers assemble outside gardens by Azzuro restaurant.

• Irthlingborough Town Council is commemorating 100 years of the erection of the War Memorial with a re-dedication service as part of the Remembrance Sunday events. The Historical Society will be holding a display in the Methodist Church on Saturday, November 13 to commemorate this event part of this will be a display by the Great War Society who will also be present at the Remembrance Parade on Sunday, November 14. At 10am the normal church service will be held on Parsons Green unless it rains. At 11am a two-minute silence will be held followed by wreath laying and re-dedication. Walk back down to Parsons Green – Scouts will provide refreshments