The line-up for Christmas in Corby is here. Image: Corby Town Centre shopping

The line-up for Corby’s town centre festive period has been announced.

The privately-owned town centre has revealed another bumper Christmas events programme centred around the hugely-popular traditional Santa’s Grotto in Queen’s Square.

Taking top-billing this year is a life-size animatronic polar bear which will be available for roaring selfies.

There will also be walkabout entertainers and live seasonal music.

An extended Christmas Market this year takes place on Friday, November 29, from 3pm to 8pm in James Ashworth VC Square and into Corporation Street.

A number of stallholders will be selling their wares over the weekend too.

A special launch event on 7 December includes the opportunity to meet an enchanting, life-size animatronic polar bear called Bjorn, who will be brought to life by a talented puppeteer. A new centrepiece for Corporation Street, as well as the regular snow family, it will provide lots of photo

opportunities and the chance to win a £50 gift card.

Santa’s Grotto will be open on the weekends of 7/8, 14/15 and 21/22 December from 11am to 4pm.

Admission is £3.50 per child to include a gift. No booking is required but be prepared to wait – he’s a popular guy!

Town centre visitors are also invited to join in community carols on Saturday, December 14, at 1pm outside McDonalds and enjoy seasonal music from the Corby Silver Band in Willow Place throughout the day.

Corby town centre director Dan Pickard said: “With a comprehensive events programme – plus over 100 high street stores, independent shops and eateries – we are encouraging customers to save petrol, love local, and make Corby their one stop shop for all things Christmas this year.”

Full details of all Corby Christmas events can be found at willowplace.co.uk.