Employers including Barclays, G4S and Tata Steel will be attending a recruitment event in Corby this week.

North Northants Council’s Job Club is hosting the event with Corby Jobcentre Plus on Thursday (February 2) from 10am to 3pm at Corby Cube in George Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recruitment event comes at a time when Corby has been hit by a number of job losses.

The recruitment event is taking place at Corby Cube

Since then, Cambridge Weight Plan announced it would be making 20 workers redundant and hundreds more jobs are at risk with iForce confirming that it had lost a key contract with Aldi.

And last week saw The Body Shop pulling its direct selling distribution operation out of Corby, with the loss of dozens more jobs.

Those attending this week’s event will be able to explore job vacancies, meet employers and discover hints and tips on how to apply for jobs.

The employers attending the event are:

- Aspire People

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Bakkavor

- Ball Corporation

- Barclays

- Consensus Support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Corby Jobcentre Plus

- G4S (Security)

- HM Prison and Probation Services

- Jacksons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHFT)

- North Northamptonshire Council

- Northants Removals

- Serco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Staffline

- Surecare

- Tata Steel

- The Army

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The Bushcraft Company

- VPK Packaging

- White Knight Service Group Ltd