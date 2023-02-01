Here's the 19 employers attending Corby recruitment event this week
Employers including Barclays, G4S and Tata Steel will be attending a recruitment event in Corby this week.
North Northants Council’s Job Club is hosting the event with Corby Jobcentre Plus on Thursday (February 2) from 10am to 3pm at Corby Cube in George Street.
The recruitment event comes at a time when Corby has been hit by a number of job losses.
Hundreds of jobs at Orchard House Foods have gone with the Corby fruit factory, which makes products for stores including M&S and Pret a Manger, closing its doors with the loss of 500 permanent staff and up to 350 agency workers earlier this month.
Since then, Cambridge Weight Plan announced it would be making 20 workers redundant and hundreds more jobs are at risk with iForce confirming that it had lost a key contract with Aldi.
And last week saw The Body Shop pulling its direct selling distribution operation out of Corby, with the loss of dozens more jobs.
Those attending this week’s event will be able to explore job vacancies, meet employers and discover hints and tips on how to apply for jobs.
The employers attending the event are:
- Aspire People
- Bakkavor
- Ball Corporation
- Barclays
- Consensus Support
- Corby Jobcentre Plus
- G4S (Security)
- HM Prison and Probation Services
- Jacksons
- Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHFT)
- North Northamptonshire Council
- Northants Removals
- Serco
- Staffline
- Surecare
- Tata Steel
- The Army
- The Bushcraft Company
- VPK Packaging
- White Knight Service Group Ltd
