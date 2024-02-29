Here's the 13 employers lined up so far for Corby recruitment event next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than a dozen employers are set to attend a recruitment, skills and careers event taking place next week.

The event is for anyone looking for a new job, as well as offering an opportunity to enhance your skills or the chance to develop a fresh or more rewarding career.

It is taking place from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday, March 6 at Tresham College in Corby.

The event has been organised by North Northamptonshire Council in partnership with The Bedford College Group and Jobcentre Plus.

Experts from a wide range of companies across the area will be on hand to chat with visitors about employment, training, volunteering and other opportunities.

Courses available at Tresham College will also be promoted to help people discover pathways into employment including T-Levels and apprenticeships.

Job roles at North Northants Council will be available to view and discuss, along with those from companies attending which include:

- Aspire People

- Avon

- Business & IP Centre Northamptonshire

- Home Instead

- Home-Start

- Northamptonshire Police

- Oundle School

- So Very Creative

- SPIROL Industries Ltd

- Supacolour

- Take Me Taxi

- Textbook Teachers

- The Royal Navy

The event is free to attend and organisers say there is something for everyone on offer to help people discover a ‘bright and exciting future.’

Further events will be taking place throughout the year at other locations in North Northants.