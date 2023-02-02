Here's Rushden's most popular takeaway choices, according to Deliveroo

And 7pm on a Saturday is the time people like to order

If you’ve ever wondered what people in Rushden like to order when they have a takeaway, we have the answers!

Deliveroo has more than 60 restaurants in the town signed up to deliver to your door when you don’t fancy cooking, with 7pm on a Saturday being the most popular time to order.

The top five includes a local takeaway, two Rushden Lakes restaurants and a popular fast-food restaurant.

A spokesman for Deliveroo told the Northants Telegraph: “Since its launch in Rushden, more than 120 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

"Deliveroo has created work for more than 180 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food which is cooked fresh to order and delivered to your door within 30 minutes.”

Scroll down to see what the most popular dishes for Rushden takeaway fans are according to the food delivery service.

1 . Five Guys in first place A bacon cheeseburger from Five Guys came out on top for takeaway choices in Rushden Photo: Five Guys Photo Sales

2 . Chicken tonight? Boneless banquet from KFC came in at number two Photo: File picture Photo Sales

3 . Feeling thirsty? British fresh semi-skimmed milk from Co-op took third place Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Keeping it local In fourth place was the fillet burger meal from Favorite Chicken & Ribs Photo: Deliveroo Photo Sales