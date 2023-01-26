Here's Kettering's most popular takeaway choices, according to Deliveroo

And the most popular time to order is 7pm on a Friday

If you’ve ever wondered what people in Kettering like to order when they have a takeaway, we have the answers!

Deliveroo has more than 120 restaurants in the town signed up to deliver to your door when you don’t fancy cooking, with 7pm on a Friday being the most popular time to order.

A spokesman for Deliveroo told the Northants Telegraph: “Since its launch in Kettering, more than 120 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

"Deliveroo has created work for more than 170 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food which is cooked fresh to order and delivered to your door within 30 minutes.”

Scroll down to see what the most popular dishes for Kettering takeaway fans are according to the food delivery service.

1 . Chicken tonight? Boneless Banquet from KFC comes in at number one Photo: File Photo Sales

2 . Tasty at two Chicken Strips from Pizza Hut Delivery came in at number two Photo: File Photo Sales

3 . Good for your bones! Whole Milk British 4 Pint from Morrisons comes in at number three Photo: File Photo Sales

4 . Spice up your life Egg fried rice from Zen Spice in Kettering is the fourth most popular choice Photo: File Photo Sales