Here's how the proposed council tax rises for North Northamptonshire could affect you

Council tax payers in the North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) area will be paying more for services if a proposed rise is voted through by councillors.

Residents have been asked to comment on a consultation on the council's draft budget for the financial year 2022 to 2023 which includes an increase to council tax and the social care precept - an additional charge to provide funding for their service area.

It is proposed that council tax is increased by 2.99 per cent, which includes the adult social care precept of one per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Northamptonshire Council was formed on April 1, 2021

This would be an increase of £45.83 - equivalent to £0.88 per week - from the Band D council tax level of £1,532.90 in 2021/22.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, NNC's executive member for finance, said: "I would encourage people to look at our proposals for the next financial year and have their say on our plans.

"The consultation phase is a very important one in the budget setting process as it’s essential that we get the views of all of the people the proposals effect before we can shape the final plans in February."

The draft revenue budget for NNC was approved by the executive just before Christmas and now the council is seeking views on its proposals for the next financial year.

NNC says it is 'working hard to protect vital services', with the budget providing £293.5m to provide the range of services to residents and businesses across the area including care to vulnerable adults and children, education, the disposal and collection of waste, household waste recycling, economic development, housing and support for the homeless.

They also sounded a note of caution saying: "While the council is in a stable position now, it is recognised that the Covid pandemic has had a profound effect on societies and economies around the world and this presents some uncertainty in the medium term."

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC said: "As a council our aim is to improve services for the people of North Northants and our annual budget announcement shows our plans on how we intend to do that over the next 12 months.

"It’s important our residents get the opportunity to comment on these proposals and it would be great to hear from as many people as possible from a variety of backgrounds."

People can take part in the consultation by completing an online survey - CLICK HERE for the survey - or by writing to the council at North Northamptonshire Council, Sheerness House, Meadow Road, Kettering, NN16 8TL.

The consultation will run until midnight on Friday, January 28, 2022, with the executive meeting on February 10 to consider final budget proposals for recommendation to a full council meeting on February 24.