Kettering Town Council has approved its budget for the next financial year which will see an increase of 20 per cent to £400,000.

After a consultation, councillors voted in the rise – equivalent to an additional 7.6p per week for the average council tax payer - with a precept of about £23.50 for band D households.

They say their budget includes cash for a range of projects which aim to boost the economy, improve the environment and local facilities, plus support groups and residents with grants and advice.

Ideas for events include bringing back Kettering by the Sea, running more specialist markets and holding more events throughout the summer and the cost of Christmas lights.

The list of projects includes:

- Spending £112,250 for events and speciality markets throughout the year, an increase of £64,750

- Giving out £30,000 in grants to local groups and organisations, an increase of £5,000

- Raising the funds for new, permanent public toilet facilities in the town centre £25,000 with an additional £18,000 for a six-month maintenance contract

- A £20,000 fund to renew or provide new facilities around town – this year the money is going on bleed kits and recycling bins

- Allocating £7,500 to support community resilience – helping recover from Covid, supporting the levelling up agenda and becoming more sustainable

- £3,000 for traffic speed devices