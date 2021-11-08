Here's how many Stagecoach bus services are cancelled in Kettering and Wellingborough today

Thursday's Telegraph revealed the crisis in North Northamptonshire bus services

Bus operator Stagecoach has confirmed another raft of cancellations due to staff shortages across North Northamptonshire on Monday (November 8).

They include 13 journeys scrapped on local routes in Wellingborough plus others linking the town with Northampton and Kettering.

It comes in the wake of the Northants Telegraphrevealing last week how drivers fear the situation is not get any better with one admitting: "I've never seen it as bad as this.

"In Corby there used to be 40 drivers, now there's 13. In Kettering there's meant to be about 80 but there's 50.

"Three more drivers left on Friday, they have just had enough."

Stagecoach has blamed Brexit and the national HGV driver shortage for problems and says it working hard to recruit new drivers.

A spokesman said: "Our teams are working incredibly hard to ensure we continue to run the vast majority of our timetabled services and we remain focused on prioritising the services we know are most important for our customers.

“As is the case with many organisations and sectors in the economy, the pandemic is continuing to impact our business.

"Issues such as Brexit and the DVLA taking longer to process bus driver licences has added to these challenges beyond our control.

“We are working round the clock to recruit people into our team and train them in the roles that we need, and we are seeing a strong demand for jobs.

"However, it takes an average of 10 weeks for a professional bus driver to be fully trained and any delays outside our control in the processing of licences means we cannot get them on the road on our network as fast as we would like."

The full list of cancellations confirmed by 8.30am is as follows, although Stagecoach advises passengers to follow its social media channels for any updates:

2 Kettering 06:16

18 Kettering 06:20

18 Ise Lodge 07:04

18 Horse Market 07:14, 09:27

19 Kettering 08:20; Ise Lodge 09:19

48 Kettering at 10:40, 17:29

47 Wellingborough 06:05, 13:33

W1 at 07:00,08:00,09:00,10:00,14:30,15:30,16:30

W2 at 07:40,08:40,09:40,15:10,16:10,17:10

X4 Kettering 07:13