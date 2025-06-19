Here's all 50 employers attending Kettering's 'largest ever' careers event for Northamptonshire jobseekers

Jobseekers are invited to Kettering’s ‘largest ever’ careers event showcasing hundreds of jobs in and around the area.

The event on Tuesday, June 24 at Tresham College Campus in Windmill Avenue is being hosted by JobCentre Plus, Workpays, North Northants Council and Tresham College.

A range of companies from across the area will be on hand to chat about employment, training, volunteering and other opportunities.

You can also find out more about courses available at Tresham College, including T-Levels and apprenticeships.

A spokesman for JobCentre Plus said: “Everyone is welcome to attend Kettering’s largest ever careers event that is taking place in Kettering on June 24 at Kettering Tresham Campus.

"This recruitment, skills and careers event will be Kettering’s largest event with up to 50 stands, with employers from many sectors available to speak to people who are looking for work.”

Employers attending next week’s event include:

- Tresham College for various roles working in the local colleges

- Tresham College Apprenticeships for various roles

- Civil Service Jobs for various roles in the many United Kingdom government departments

- North Northamptonshire Council for various roles working for the local authority

- Kettering General Hospital for housekeeping roles

- Kettering Learning Centre showcasing their many free adult courses

- Lidl for various retail roles

- Access to Work supporting those with health barriers into work

- KCU Ltd for community support, befriending, volunteering, foodbanks and level entry learning

- National Careers Service for career advice and guidance

- Serve for health and social care roles plus volunteering

- Eurokey for roles working at their recycling site in Kettering

- Ball Corp in Kettering for their skilled and level entry roles

- Workpays to support their Restart customers at the event

- Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue for various roles

- Business and IP Centre Northamptonshire for Business Start Up and Self-Employed Support

- Avon for self-employed, part time & flexible work opportunities

- Oundle School various roles in an education setting

- Siamo for various roles across the Kettering areas

- Skills People for CSCS courses & registration

- Kids Planet for various roles working in children's nurseries to include apprenticeships

- Percurra for vacancies working in the care sector

- Kettering MIND for volunteer work and to offer mental health support to those in the community

- Parallel Parents for roles in child fostering

- Northamptonshire Police for various roles to include officer and non-civilian

- Youth Employment UK to showcase youth friendly employers and apprenticeships

- Adult Learning for various adult courses and advice and guidance on sector specific routeways to careers plus roles for Adult Education Educators

- Clear Engagement for careers in construction and roles on the KGH Construction Project

- Kings and Moffat Building Services for roles in construction

- Shared Lives for adult care and fostering

- Fox Resourcing for various vacancies in logistics plus more

- Employment And Disability Service (EADS) for specialist support to people facing barriers to employment

- Construction Plant-Hire Association for careers in the plant hire sector

- British Army for various roles in the armed forces to include apprenticeships

- Shaw Trust to support those with health barriers

- Vista Care for various care roles

- Energise Fitness for Personal Trainer roles

- Change Grow Live Substance to Solutions for volunteering and peer support roles

- McQueen's Dairies for driver and non-driver canvassing roles

- Ace Workplace Learning/University of Northampton for work skills plus higher education

- Kings Trust for their Team Programme enrolment

- Legacy Supported Living for roles in the care sector

- Siamo for various roles in logistics

- Salvation Army for volunteering

- Recruitment Bar for matching jobseekers to local businesses

- Teamwork Trust for jobs, volunteering and support

- GR Employment for roles in driving, warehouse and admin

- The Royal Navy recruiting for the Royal Navy Submarine Service

The event is free to attend and open to the public between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.