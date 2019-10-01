Here's where you can get a free Costa in Wellingborough, Rushden and Irthlingborough

Costa Coffee are giving away free drinks today (Tuesday, October 1) to celebrate International Coffee Day.

The free drinks are available from Costa Express machines around the country.

All the places in Wellingborough and the surrounding area where you can get a free Costa Express

The promotion has been introduced to try and change the public perception of express coffee machines.

Scott Martin, managing director at Costa Express, said, “The coffee industry is booming with no sign of our love affair with the drink slowing, as it’s estimated 95 million cups are consumed a day.

“However, for years, self-serve machines have carried a certain stigma. Freeze-dried coffee, long life milk, clumpy soups and bland hot chocolate were readily stocked in machines across the late nineties and early noughties, so we can imagine how one poor experience is enough to put someone off for life.

“We at Costa Express don’t believe this is acceptable and have worked tirelessly to revolutionise the self-serve experience. Our machines serve the same fresh signature Mocha Italia coffee beans and fresh semi-skimmed milk you would expect in our Costa Coffee stores, so the quality of your experience is never compromised.”

Here is where you can claim a free coffee in Kettering, Desborough and Rothwell. All you have to do is visit the machine to claim a free latte, Americano, cappuccino, espresso or hot chocolate.

Wellingborough:

Morrisons petrol station, Oxford Street

Shell garage, Gold Street

Tesco petrol station, Victoria Park, Turnells Mill Lane

Tesco store, Victoria Park, Turnells Mill Lane

Co-op, Olympic Way

Shell garage, Finedon Road

Co-op, Neighbourhood Centre, Northern Way

Rontec petrol station, Higham Road, Little Irchester

Tesco Express, Grafton Close

Sainsbury's petrol station, Northampton Road

Wollaston:

Whibleys News, Food and Wine, High Street, Wollaston

Co-op, Newton Road, Wollaston

Finedon:

Co-Op, Wellingborough Road

Rushden:

Rontec petrol station, A45 Eastbound

Croyland Motors, St Davids Road

MPK garages, Wellingborough Road

Co-op, The Vicking PH, Grangeway

Irthlingborough:

Co-op, Church Street