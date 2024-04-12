4 . Flossie

Flossie is a pretty crossbreed, possibly Bulldog/Pug, who is just over one year old. She is very nervous and displays some anxiety at the moment. She is uncomfortable around new people and it is unclear how she feels about other animals. She is currently under assessment, but she would probably benefit from a quiet home with few visitors and no young children, where she will be given time and space to settle and find her feet. Photo: AIN