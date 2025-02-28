Here are SIX abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week.

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.

Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.

1 . Animals in Need Northamptonshire Take a look at six abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for a forever home this week Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Baxter Baxter is a one-year-old super happy crossbreed boy. He’s great with other dogs, knows basic commands, and loves everyone he meets. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Tyson Tyson is a very handsome, one-year-old cheeky Bullie cross! He’s good with other dogs and loves everyone he meets. He hasn't been tested with cats yet. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Moji Moji is a handsome seven-year-old pug. So far, he seems to love everyone and everything, but he is currently under assessment. Photo: AIN Photo Sales