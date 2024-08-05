Here are 11 abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

AIN also added that its upcoming Wootton Dog Show on Sunday (August 11) from midday until 3pm, promising a day of fun and community engagement.

Annie said: “Get ready for our fantastic Wootton Dog Show! We’re thrilled to have Shauna from 4-Paws Northampton sponsoring and judging this exciting event. With 10 fun classes, there’s something for every dog, and rosettes will be awarded from 1st to 6th place.

“Join us for a day filled with fun, including a BBQ, café, and a variety of stalls featuring Pickles Pet Pantry, Sherlocks Engraved Gifts, Northants Canine Massage Therapy Clinic, vegan cakes by Shelly, Vicki’s Pocket Money Toys, Natural Animal Nutrition, Gifts by Emily, and more. We’ll also have a raffle, tombola, and lucky dip.”

Animals in Need Northamptonshire 11 rescue dogs looking for a forever home this week

Art Art is a four year old ex-racing Greyhound. He is gentle with people but could not be rehomed where there are cats or small furries.

Solly Solly is a four year old ex-racing Greyhound. He is gentle with people but could not be rehomed where there are cats or small furries.

Mac Mac is a lovely Patterdale cross boy, aged around 18 months. He is very submissive and loves other dogs. He is a typical terrier, full of energy and always running around and playing.