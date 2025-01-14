Help police find Bobby Whitcombe, 20, wanted in connection with two assaults

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of a 20-year-old man.

Bobby Whitcombe, who has links to the Kettering area, is wanted in connection with an investigation into two assaults before Christmas.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to him in connection with an investigation into two assaults which occurred on December 3 last year.

“Anyone who has seen Whitcombe or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

“Please quote incident number 24000719160 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”