Help locate man in Corby CCTV image after theft at Corby Swimming Pool

Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a theft at Corby Swimming Pool.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 5, between 12.25pm and 1.35pm, when items were removed from an insecure locker.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries, so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote the reference number 25000327470 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”