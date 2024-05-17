Help locate boy in balaclava missing from Kettering who boarded train towards Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travellers using the train between Kettering and Nottingham have been asked to be on the lookout for a missing boy.

Missing child Isiah, who is 16, was last seen at 11.50am yesterday (Thursday, May 16) – wearing a balaclava – boarding the train towards Nottingham.

Northants Police said: "Isiah is believed to have made his way to Kettering train station where he boarded a train towards Nottingham.

"When he was last seen, Isiah was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with a black bodywarmer on top, and carrying a black man bag. He was also wearing a balaclava.