Help locate boy in balaclava missing from Kettering who boarded train towards Nottingham
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Travellers using the train between Kettering and Nottingham have been asked to be on the lookout for a missing boy.
Missing child Isiah, who is 16, was last seen at 11.50am yesterday (Thursday, May 16) – wearing a balaclava – boarding the train towards Nottingham.
Northants Police said: “Isiah is believed to have made his way to Kettering train station where he boarded a train towards Nottingham.
“When he was last seen, Isiah was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with a black bodywarmer on top, and carrying a black man bag. He was also wearing a balaclava.
“If you have seen Isiah or have information about where he is, please call Northamptonshire Police on 999 quoting MPK1/1655/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.