Help locate boy in balaclava missing from Kettering who boarded train towards Nottingham

By Alison Bagley
Published 17th May 2024, 09:53 BST
Travellers using the train between Kettering and Nottingham have been asked to be on the lookout for a missing boy.

Missing child Isiah, who is 16, was last seen at 11.50am yesterday (Thursday, May 16) – wearing a balaclava – boarding the train towards Nottingham.

Northants Police said: “Isiah is believed to have made his way to Kettering train station where he boarded a train towards Nottingham.

“When he was last seen, Isiah was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with a black bodywarmer on top, and carrying a black man bag. He was also wearing a balaclava.

“If you have seen Isiah or have information about where he is, please call Northamptonshire Police on 999 quoting MPK1/1655/24.”

