Help for North Northants families with cost of school uniforms

More than 130 families have received money towards uniforms as children head back to school.

A total of 132 families in North Northamptonshire have received an average of nearly £50 from local housing association Greatwell Homes, which manages thousands of homes in Wellingborough, Kettering and Raunds, towards the cost of school uniforms to support with the rise in cost of living.

In September, 58 per cent of those surveyed said that they are either not managing well financially or are unsure of their financial position.

Greatwell Homes has helped 132 families with the cost of school uniforms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

75 per cent said they were able to pay their rent and/or bills as a result of this support which ‘took some of the financial pressure away’.

Those living in a Greatwell Homes property could apply, subject to criteria, for a £30 voucher for their first child and £15 for every child after to help towards the cost of buying school uniforms.

One customer said: “The voucher really helped me.

"As the cost of living has gone up, we would have had to go without necessities due to having to buy the uniform, so it was really appreciated and very helpful.”

Another said: “This made a huge difference. I managed to buy my child a good pair of school shoes.

"They’re shoes she wanted but before I couldn’t buy them because they were too expensive. The voucher made it possible.”

Lizzie Brown, community involvement manager at Greatwell Homes, said: “The weeks before the schools re-open can be an expensive time for parents, particularly now with the rise in the cost of living.

"We want to assist our customers in as many ways as we can and we’re glad that this has helped a little to ease our customers financial pressures.

“As we move to the colder months, our customers may experience more financial pressures and we’ll be continuing to support them in as many ways as we can.”

The income team at Greatwell Homes can provide customers with a range of support from benefit advice, applications for grants and funds and signposting to other agencies who can help.