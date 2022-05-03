Help find stolen Corby 'drunken man swinging on a lamppost' pendant

People are being asked to be on the lookout for a distinctive gold pendant stolen from a Corby home between 6pm on Wednesday, April 27, and midday on Thursday, April 28.

The 9ct gold charm, depicting a drunken man swinging on a lamppost, was stolen from a house in Rose Close on the Oakley Vale estate.

Anyone being offered the item for sale has been asked to contact the police.

The pendant of the drunken man swinging on a lamppost

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The gold pendant which is described as a “drunken man swinging on a lamppost” was stolen is estimated to be valued between £800 to £1,500.

“Officers investigating this theft would like to speak to anyone who may have been offered such an item for sale in unusual circumstances.”