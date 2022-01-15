Help find missing teenager Destiny last seen in Wellingborough
She was last seen at 7.15pm on Friday
Police officers are appealing for the public's help to locate a missing child who was last seen in Wellingborough yesterday evening (Friday, January 14).
The 14-year-old Destiny is 5ft 2" and was last seen wearing a black and green jumper, cream-coloured jacket and black leggings.
She was wearing grey Nike trainers and was carrying a pink shoulder bag.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Destiny was last seen on Friday, January 14 2022 at 7.15pm in Wellingborough.
"Destiny is 14 years old, approximately 5 ft 2” in height with long black hair tied in a pony tail. Destiny was last seen wearing a black and green North face jumper with a cream coloured jacket over the top with a fur hood, black leggings and grey Nike trainers with a pink over shoulder bag.
"If you know Destiny’s current location please call 999 otherwise if you have information you believe may assist us, please phone 101 quoting incident number 527 of 14/01/2022."