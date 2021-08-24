Help find Kettering assault victim involved in Morrisons 'altercation'

A man assaulted close to a Kettering superstore is being sought by police after he was involved in an 'altercation' that took place on Friday, August 13.

The 'older' man, wearing jeans and a blue shirt, was outside Morrisons in Lower Street, Kettering when the incident took place between 6pm and 6.30pm.

After the 'altercation' the injured man left the scene.

Police file picture

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police officers are appealing to trace the victim of an assault in Lower Street, Kettering.

"The incident happened outside Morrisons on Friday, August 13, between 6pm and 6.30pm, when an altercation took place and a man who has not yet been identified left the scene with injuries.

"The victim is described as an older gentleman, wearing dark blue jeans and a blue shirt.