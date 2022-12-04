Help find 13-year-old missing from Northampton home

Northants Police officers have appealed for help to find a teenager who has gone missing.

Rio has been missing since 9.20am on Saturday, December 2 .

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, black tracksuit and navy crocs.

“He may be in the Duston, Sixfields or Upton areas of Northampton.”