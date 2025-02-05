Members of the Kettering community are being urged to join in a town-wide spring clean to spruce up the area.

As part of the Great British Spring Clean held in March and April, a big community spring clean is being held on Saturday, March 29.

From 10am to 2pm, volunteers will take to the streets with litter pickers, rubbish bags, cleaning products, brushes and paint brushes to ‘reinvigorate’ the High Street and surrounding areas.

Kettering Wombles group have joined forces with activists from local political parties to give neglected corners some much-needed TLC.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz said: “From the community meetings about the town centre, one thing has come up time and time again, which is the aesthetic of the town.

"Whilst we have beautiful flowers and some gorgeous architecture, there are parts of the town that need some love.

"Local Wombles groups have been working hard to try and tackle the litter but quite a few people now have suggested the idea of a Big Spring Clean, and together, all of us are making it happen."

Businesses, Scout groups, cadets, fire and police service volunteers will join the Wombles led by litter-picking hero Tinker Williams.

Cllr Fedorowycz said: “Loads of members of the community will be coming out on this day, either helping spruce up a part of the town centre or giving an area near them some TLC.

"There’s a long list of things that people are doing – litter picking, planting flowers, holding a street-clean party, cleaning shop frontages, painting, graffiti cleaning, creating an artwork, cleaning pavements, weeding and sweeping or cleaning bus stops.

“People can also report fly-tipping and businesses can support the event by sending volunteers to help or offering a financial contribution.” Businesses who sponsor a small amount will get their names on posters that will be placed in shop windows around town, and larger donations will get a placement on large banners displayed around the town.

Cllr Anne Lee will be cleaning a filthy bus stop outside the Eskdaill and Weavers Medical Centres in Lower Street.

She said: “It’s a disgrace, it doesn’t belong to anyone – not the council – nobody has taken responsibility. It’s all covered in algae but I’m going to get started soon. I’ll do it with brushes and brooms. I would really like to clean that one.”

Newland Street bus stops will also be getting a clean helped by Stagecoach.

To support the spring clean in any way, find out more and sign up at bit.ly/kettering-spring-clean.