Heartbroken family appeals for return of stolen pet dog taken in Rushden

A heartbroken new-to-Rushden family has appealed for help to reunite them with their tiny pet dog that went missing at the weekend.

Claudia Ciuffi, her partner and her seven-year-old daughter had just moved into their new Cromwell Road home with Raven, their female one-year-old Jack Russell Terrier cross.

At first, the family thought Raven had escaped from the back gate but after taking to social media, a witness reported seeing a man picking up a dog fitting her description.

Raven was reported stolen after a man was seen holding a dog fitting her description

Claudia said: “She normally follows me around. I was in the garden and I realised she was missing. Then we saw a gap in the gate and went out and searched for her.

"My partner went out on his motorbike because she would recognise the sound. My daughter took out a bag of peanuts but we couldn’t find her.”

After asking neighbours, her post on social media led to a report of a man with a pony tail picking up a small dog in Park Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The dog went missing between 10am and 11am on Saturday, October 1. Originally it was believed to have escaped from the garden but the victim was provided with information that a male was seen picking the dog up.

“Anyone with any information should call us quoting reference number 22000578522.”

CCTV footage is being checked for any evidence and posters have been put up in local shops.

Claudia said: "She’s a really friendly dog – she’s really cute and tiny. She’s smaller than a cat. She would come up to anyone. My daughter is really sad and misses her. With the move she’s very emotional. It’s heart-breaking for us. I’ve not lost hope. I want to find her, safe and get her back home.”

Raven is a ‘tiny’ female Jack Russell Terrier cross. The one-year-old pet is three colours – white, brown and black with a white muzzle and black nose. She has a white chest.

