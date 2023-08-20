Heartbreak for England supporters watching the World Cup final at the Rising Sun in Kettering
Spain beat England 1 – nil
England supporters, crammed into the Rising Sun in Kettering, suffered a rollercoaster of emotions as they watched their team outplayed.
For the first time since 1966, a senior England football side had reached the final of the World Cup.
And hopes were high for the Lionesses as punters joined in the national anthem before the game against a powerful Spain.
Fuelled by free bacon butties provided by landlord Dave Cooper, supporters cheered, clapped and eventually hung their heads in disbelief.
