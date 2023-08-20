News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
..
.

Heartbreak for England supporters watching the World Cup final at the Rising Sun in Kettering

Spain beat England 1 – nil
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 20th Aug 2023, 18:37 BST

England supporters, crammed into the Rising Sun in Kettering, suffered a rollercoaster of emotions as they watched their team outplayed.

For the first time since 1966, a senior England football side had reached the final of the World Cup.

And hopes were high for the Lionesses as punters joined in the national anthem before the game against a powerful Spain.

Fuelled by free bacon butties provided by landlord Dave Cooper, supporters cheered, clapped and eventually hung their heads in disbelief.

England vs Spain Women's World Cup final at the Rising Sun in Kettering

1. England vs Spain Women's World Cup final

England vs Spain Women's World Cup final at the Rising Sun in Kettering Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
The Rising Sun in Kettering

2. England vs Spain Women's World Cup final

The Rising Sun in Kettering Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Supporters at The Rising Sun, Kettering

3. England vs Spain Women's World Cup final

Supporters at The Rising Sun, Kettering Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Supporters at The Rising Sun, Kettering

4. England vs Spain Women's World Cup final

Supporters at The Rising Sun, Kettering Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandDave Cooper