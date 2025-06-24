Health workers at Kettering General Hospital win ROSE Awards for 'outstanding' care

Two healthcare assistants and a clinical support worker at Kettering General Hospital (KGH) have won ROSE Awards for delivering outstanding care and support.

ROSE awards (Recognising Our Staff Excellence) celebrate care delivered by staff where they show empathy, compassion, and dedication, that goes beyond the ‘normal call of duty’.

Healthcare assistant Ilza Skadmane-Hambly was nominated by visitor Melody Thomas for the way she cared for her dad while he was a patient on Barnwell C ward showing great empathy and compassion.

Aimee Bell, a healthcare assistant on Twywell Ward was nominated by visitor Richard Carruthers for the way she cared for his mother – Linda, a retired nurse – who was receiving end of life care.

Clinical operations clinical support worker Asmanansing Manick was nominated by his colleague Raji Rajan Joseph for the way he supported the KGH team that manages operation pressures during an extremely busy and challenging night.

Praising the care her dad received from Ilza, Melody said: “My dad had not been shaved in days since admission to Barnwell C, but one afternoon I visited and noticed that all the men in the bay had been shaved. Ilza had done this.

“My dad likes to be clean shaven every day, but cannot do this without help, and doesn't think to ask for help since he had a stroke. This small act made him look and feel so much better. “As a relative, it made a huge difference to me to see my dad, and others, being treated with the respect and care they deserve. It also gave me the confidence to know that when I wasn't there, my dad was safe, clean and comfortable. “Ilza is a role model for what caring should look like, and I would like her to know how much this is appreciated.”

Aimee Bell was nominated by visitor Richard Carruthers for the way she cared for his mother who was receiving end of life care.

He said: “I witnessed my mum’s care across several weeks and during this time Aimee stood out as an exceptional embodiment of the KGH values.

“Aimee was attentive to her duties and spoke with compassion and genuine interest with my mum. Linda, herself a retired nurse, spoke very highly of Aimee and had a smile on her face every time she was in the room.

“The professionalism and patient-centred care that Aimee presented, and the connection she made with my mum, was noted by all members of our family who met her. In my opinion Aimee acted with respect and compassion and is a credit to KGH as she evidenced all the positive behaviours you’d expect in a medical professional.”

Asmanansing Manick, know as Yogi, was nominated by colleague Raji Rajan Joseph for the way he supported the KGH team that manages operation pressures during an extremely busy and challenging night.

Mr Rajan said: “I am proud to nominate Asmanansing Manick (Yogi) for the ROSE Award in recognition of his extraordinary compassion, care, and teamwork during an exceptionally challenging night in the clinical operations team where the team was short staffed. “His actions exemplified extraordinary acts of compassion and inclusion, as he worked collaboratively with colleagues to create a supportive environment despite the challenges we faced. Yogi's commitment to partnership working truly made a significant difference for both our team and the patients we serve.

“His contributions during this challenging night have left a lasting impact on our team and the individuals we care for. I wholeheartedly support his nomination for this well-deserved recognition.”

Staff who can be nominated for a ROSE award include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions, such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers. The awards also include pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants.