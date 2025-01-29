Headteacher's vision sees waste ground transformed into new outdoor classroom at Northamptonshire village school
Children at Mears Ashby C of E Primary School now can benefit from more opportunity to work outside, with the construction of an outdoor classroom at the school provided by Timotay Landscapes Limited.
The classroom was the project and vision of former executive headteacher Liz Crofts.
She had the idea for the outdoor structure after builders cleared land and levelled it off at the front of the school, as part of work that was done on the school’s outer wall.
The space had already been started to be used as a front garden for the planting of flowers and vegetables before the structure was able to be added to the land.
A large donation from the Sarah Kinloch Trust and fundraising money from the school’s parent association, Friends of Mears Ashby School (FOMAS), has all helped for the wooden structure to be constructed in the fenced front garden area and will be used for a range of learning experiences by all years at the school from pre-school all the way up to Year 6.
School principal Rae Green said: “The new outdoor classroom has opened, enhancing the curriculum by providing hands-on learning experiences in nature.
"The space will also support personal, social, and emotional development (PSED) and enrich the educational journey for all pupils.”
An official opening event was held at the school last week (Friday, January 24) and was attended by trustees for the Kinloch Trust, members of FOMAS, governors and teachers.
The space was also given a blessing by vice chairman of the school’s academy governance committee, Reverend Katrina Hutchins.
