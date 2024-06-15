Head-on smash in Rushden leaves two seriously injured

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 15th Jun 2024, 11:22 BST
Ditchford Road. File image: GoogleDitchford Road. File image: Google
Ditchford Road. File image: Google
Two people have been taken to a major trauma centre following a serious collision in Rushden.

The head-on crash between a white BMW car and a green Fiat 500 in Ditchford Road happened at about 9.10pm last night (Friday, June 14).

Both drivers sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The driver of the BMW – a man in his 20s – and the driver of the Fiat – a man in his 80s – were both taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision, or either car travelling along Ditchford Road prior to the incident, on their vehicle’s dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000350884 to ensure the information gets to the correct person quickly.

