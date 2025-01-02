Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northamptonshire police officer has been called and “disgrace" and sacked after he was caught messaging a vulnerable teenager.

Matthew Hunt was subject to an accelerated gross misconduct disciplinary hearing, held virtually by Northamptonshire Police on December 27, 2024.

It is alleged that the serving officer sent messages to a child who he had met through his position as a police officer, which were "inappropriate as they were personal in tone and contained references to sexual activity”. A report from the hearing says “predatory behaviour was displayed by the officer” and there was an “abuse of trust”.

An interim Sexual Risk Order was granted and the officer was suspended from November 27, 2024, before he admitted gross misconduct on December 12, 2024. Mr Hunt did not attend the misconduct hearing and chose to “disengage from the process”, according to a report from the hearing.

Northamptonshire Police hosted the misconduct hearing virutally.

The report written by Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said: "He acted on a deeply concerning attraction to Child A with an utter lack of self-control and respect for her and her family. In doing so, he acted deliberately and with a lack of integrity, seeking from the beginning to move communication to private channels. He did so, I find, to reduce the chances of being caught.

“This is a case of a police officer acting with predatory sexual intent towards a vulnerable child and one who he had met in the course of his duties. He pursued a sexual conversation with that child. I do not doubt that in due course, he would have sought face-to- face contact with her; I note that this came to light when Child A’s school became aware of an apparent plan to meet for “something to eat”.”

The hearing concluded that the case was serious enough that only dismissal would be appropriate. Mr Hunt had already offered his resignation.

Dismissing Mr Hunt, Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said: "As the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, I am appalled. This officer is a disgrace to the force and the wider police service.

"I will continue to take the strongest possible action to root out people like this officer, who should be nowhere near the police service.

"The public, and honourable decent police officers who work hard through their whole careers to serve the public, deserve no less. I would like to say that I am so sorry to the victim, her family and the public of Northamptonshire.

"The officer’s conduct is entirely incompatible with continuing to serve as a police officer. I have no hesitation in dismissing him without notice.”

Following the hearing, Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley for Northamptonshire Police, said: “As a result of our investigations, the force’s Counter-Corruption Unit successfully applied to obtain an interim Sexual Risk Order (SRO) for this suspended officer on November 27 after which Northamptonshire Police took the swiftest steps possible to remove him from the organisation by arranging a fast-track misconduct hearing.

“Individuals such as this former officer have no place in policing, and we remain absolutely determined to continue to root out all police officers and staff whose conduct falls short of what is expected.

“To that end, our Professional Standards Department has expanded in the past year, and we now have a record number of experienced detectives whose job it is to tackle police-perpetrated crime. This is all part of our constant ambition to improve culture as well as instil confidence in those who want to report misconduct.

“I fully understand there are low levels of confidence in policing at present and we need to rebuild that trust. Upholding the highest standards will continue to be our number one priority in the year ahead.”

Mr Hunt will be will be entered onto the College of Policing barred list. He is also able to appeal against the decisions made in the misconduct hearing.