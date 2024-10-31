Organised by youth club leaders, fifty people attended the party that was put on for the young people of Corby.
Manager Susanne Cunningham said: “All the kids looked amazing in their costumes, played some games and enjoyed some party food
“The team would like to say a huge thank you to Mari Lowe Crosby from GraciousEvents for doing our balloons and supporting us.
“I would like to say a huge thank you to all my volunteers I couldn't have done it with out you all. You are all amazing but a big thank you to Leeanne Tutty and Lynzi Ingram for helping behind the scenes.”