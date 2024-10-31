Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub's Halloween partyplaceholder image
Hazel Leys youth group in Corby enjoys some Halloween fun

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 14:16 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 14:24 BST
Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub members were treated to a spooky treat to get them in the mood for Halloween.

Organised by youth club leaders, fifty people attended the party that was put on for the young people of Corby.

Manager Susanne Cunningham said: “All the kids looked amazing in their costumes, played some games and enjoyed some party food

“The team would like to say a huge thank you to Mari Lowe Crosby from GraciousEvents for doing our balloons and supporting us.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all my volunteers I couldn't have done it with out you all. You are all amazing but a big thank you to Leeanne Tutty and Lynzi Ingram for helping behind the scenes.”

1. Time to tuck into some eyeballs and sip some slime

Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub's Halloween party Photo: Submitted

2. That's one mean looking cheerleader..

Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub's Halloween party Photo: Submitted

3. You're never too young for a Halloween party

Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub's Halloween party Photo: Submitted

4. Halloween fun

Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub's Halloween party Photo: Submitted

