Have your voice heard: Raunds town assembly at Saxon Hall will help locals to stay in the know about things happening in the town

It’s an opportunity to talk to local councillors

By William Carter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read

The 2023 Raunds town assembly on Thursday, April 27, will allow local people to question councillors with a Q&A session and keep updated on local happenings.

Beginning at 6pm at Saxon Hall, the evening will be a celebration of the town with an exhibition from a few Raunds community groups as well as an event that shares insight into what’s been going on.

A spokesperson for Raunds Town Council said: “The public get the chance to see what is available to them in the town, with regard to events and activities, what has happened in the past 12 months, and what the council have been doing behind the scenes.”

Hear about the town's present and future at Saxon Hall on April 27Hear about the town's present and future at Saxon Hall on April 27
It is an annual event that local councils are required to hold by law.

There will be performances from Windmill Primary School and St. Peter’s C.E. Academy, and light refreshments will be served throughout.