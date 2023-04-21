The 2023 Raunds town assembly on Thursday, April 27, will allow local people to question councillors with a Q&A session and keep updated on local happenings.

Beginning at 6pm at Saxon Hall, the evening will be a celebration of the town with an exhibition from a few Raunds community groups as well as an event that shares insight into what’s been going on.

A spokesperson for Raunds Town Council said: “The public get the chance to see what is available to them in the town, with regard to events and activities, what has happened in the past 12 months, and what the council have been doing behind the scenes.”

It is an annual event that local councils are required to hold by law.