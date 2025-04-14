Have your say on the future of Wellingborough park as Northamptonshire Sport looks to capitalise on Sport England investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Queensway park in Wellingborough is set to be one of the beneficiaries of funding from Sport England, and Northamptonshire Sport is now asking local people how the space could be improved.

Northamptonshire Sport is among the 53 places that will benefit from a £250 million investment from Sport England to help those in need to stay physically active.

Kingswood in Corby, Lodge Park in Corby and Queensway Park in Wellingborough stand to benefit from the move, and now Northamptonshire Sport has launched a survey for Wellingborough locals, with the answers going towards ‘supporting ideas and potential projects that encourage healthy and active lifestyles’ in the area.

Chris Holmes, Northamptonshire Sport’s chief executive said: “Whether a person is active or not depends on so many day-to-day realities surrounding them.

"Really understanding those realities and building the capacity of the community to solve them is what this work is all about.

“Along with our local partners we are delighted to be at the forefront of this Sport England work.

"The initial investment is giving us the capacity to work closely with the four priority communities in Northamptonshire, scoping out what more substantial follow-on block of investment is needed to help those communities become more active.”

When accessing the survey, after entering some background information participants completing the survey into Wellingborough’s Queensway park will be asked questions relating to their usage of the space, how safe they feel in the area, as well as a question relating to the possibility of a Parkrun being set up locally.

Parkrun is a free, community event that happens on Saturday mornings all over the UK and beyond for participants to walk, jog, or run a 5-kilometre route. Currently, the closest Parkrun to Wellingborough is at Irchester Country Park.

The survey can be found online here.