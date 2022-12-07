Have your say on sites for new electric vehicle charging points in north Northamptonshire

People in North Northamptonshire can now help influence where electric vehicle charging points will be located.

A survey has launched to allow residents to provide valuable input into the conversation about electric vehicles and how they will be powered through the northern portion of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten different locations are being considered for new charging stations in Corby, Easton on the Hill, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough. Liberty Charge, a company that deals in matters relating to electric vehicle accessibility and viable charging networks, are running the project on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

Electric cars have become increasingly popular

The sites being considered are: Shire Road (Corby), High Street (Easton on the Hill), College Street (Irthlingborough), Morley Street (Kettering), Shakespeare Road (Kettering), St Michael’s Road (Kettering), Portland Road (Rushden), Bridge Street (Thrapston), Broad Green (Wellingborough) and Northampton Road (Wellingborough).

The survey submissions will then be reviewed by the council before installations go ahead. Feedback is being collected up until the closing date of December 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Graham Lawman NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “With a rise in users of electric vehicles it is important that we continue to look at charging points for those who have no access to a private drive or wish to charge their car whilst visiting town centres across north Northamptonshire. We aim to be installing the necessary infrastructure ahead of peoples’ buying decisions so that they can make the move to EVs with confidence. Liberty Charge install and operate the charging points at their own commercial risk and at no cost to the council.”

Leader of the council Cllr Jason Smithers said: “We are always actively looking for new sites for electric charging points and we value residents’ opinions, which is why I am pleased we are currently surveying residents for their thoughts on our proposals. If you live near to one of the proposed sites, or are an electric vehicle user, I encourage you to take a few minutes to complete the survey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad